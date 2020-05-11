Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Holdings Lowered by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Nice were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Nice by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,335,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,420 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Nice by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,317,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,421,000 after purchasing an additional 630,096 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Nice by 1,858.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 637,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,880,000 after purchasing an additional 604,769 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Nice by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,262,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,935,000 after purchasing an additional 378,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Nice by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,654,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,631,000 after purchasing an additional 327,948 shares during the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $176.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nice Ltd has a twelve month low of $110.59 and a twelve month high of $183.42. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). Nice had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $431.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Nice Ltd will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nice from $173.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.09.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

