Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 3,404 Shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of GCI Liberty worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLIBA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,001,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in GCI Liberty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,373,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GCI Liberty by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,141,000 after purchasing an additional 967,665 shares in the last quarter. Dumont Global LP bought a new position in GCI Liberty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,012,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in GCI Liberty by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 544,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,587,000 after purchasing an additional 312,033 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 4,641 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $200,398.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 765,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,046,733.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $3,592,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 867,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,309,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,972 shares of company stock worth $7,285,842 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLIBA opened at $63.85 on Monday. GCI Liberty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.29.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.79). GCI Liberty had a net margin of 68.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Analysts forecast that GCI Liberty Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLIBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on GCI Liberty from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

