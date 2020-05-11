Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 25,273 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,273 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,261,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,644,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 517.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 808,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,664,000 after acquiring an additional 677,445 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,184,000 after acquiring an additional 620,394 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $71,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of FNF stock opened at $25.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.