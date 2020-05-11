Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 154,412 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115,084 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 154,412 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 74.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMFG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.22. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $7.56.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

