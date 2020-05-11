Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,977 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of VICI Properties worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter.

In other VICI Properties news, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $209,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,200.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Andrew Kieske acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,471.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 73,845 shares of company stock worth $1,746,325 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI opened at $17.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 69.44 and a current ratio of 69.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. VICI Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.68 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.45.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

