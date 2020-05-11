Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $210.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.97. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $334.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 107.18% and a net margin of 78.42%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.33.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

