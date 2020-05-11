Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 7,198 Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,547 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Qualys worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Qualys by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Qualys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.63.

Shares of QLYS opened at $104.40 on Monday. Qualys Inc has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $111.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.14, for a total value of $106,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,953.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,184 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

