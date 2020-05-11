Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 5,581 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 1,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra increased their target price on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.23.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $2,245,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,533.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 264,695 shares of company stock valued at $45,118,526 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $204.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.34 and a 200 day moving average of $163.23. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $214.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.