Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 52,295 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 121.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,295 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,271,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,474.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,376,000 after purchasing an additional 672,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $36,706,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 631.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 569,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,985,000 after purchasing an additional 492,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $25,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $60.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

