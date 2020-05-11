Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 22,854 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of Crown worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,774,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,414,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,236,000 after buying an additional 396,011 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,077,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.82.

NYSE CCK opened at $63.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 35.65%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

