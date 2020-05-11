Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 10,576 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,896,000 after acquiring an additional 353,231 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,212,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,284,000 after purchasing an additional 87,523 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 854,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,493,000 after purchasing an additional 70,813 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 850,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,601,000 after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $159.56 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $179.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.02 and a 200-day moving average of $144.67.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 7,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $1,221,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,931.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $766,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,633.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.