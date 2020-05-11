Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,957 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 62.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 204,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $676,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,397.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.44. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.55 and a twelve month high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Sidoti raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

