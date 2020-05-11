Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $5.42 Million in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.12% of MKS Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,242,000 after buying an additional 17,724 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 647,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after buying an additional 58,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,831,000 after buying an additional 19,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $64,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $482,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.56.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $101.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.53. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $122.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.49.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $535.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

