Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,805 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.15% of Allison Transmission worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALSN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

NYSE ALSN opened at $37.45 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.95 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 78.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.