Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.16% of Enstar Group worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 48,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $143.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.98. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $94.58 and a 1-year high of $213.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $380.57 million for the quarter.

ESGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

