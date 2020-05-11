Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Stephens decreased their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on CarMax from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.82.

NYSE KMX opened at $76.69 on Monday. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $103.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average of $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, Director Shira Goodman acquired 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,716.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

