Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 63,660 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 245.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 19,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 47,296 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 327,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.55.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $22.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.39. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $615.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.28 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 42.78%. This is a boost from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

