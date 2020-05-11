Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.05 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHD opened at $73.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total value of $1,145,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $14,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,932,818.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

