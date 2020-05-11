Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.96 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,507 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of PulteGroup worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1,304.6% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,298,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,869 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,791,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 490.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,353,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,769,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,401,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PHM shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,392.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,735 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $29.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

