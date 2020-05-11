Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,967,000 after purchasing an additional 37,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,823,000 after purchasing an additional 595,417 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,942,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,076,000 after purchasing an additional 120,694 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,567,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,775,000 after acquiring an additional 340,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29,337.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,640 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

IEF opened at $121.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.00 and a 200-day moving average of $114.74. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.04 and a 52-week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.