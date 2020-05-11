Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $60.31 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $72.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.81.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

