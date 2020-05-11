Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,473 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 1.06% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 268,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 20,385 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5,382.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 252,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

