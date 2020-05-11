Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of Nucor worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Nucor by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Nucor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Nucor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Nucor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Nucor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.08.

Nucor stock opened at $42.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

