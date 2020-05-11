Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 80,408 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,408 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $7,270,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $14.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

