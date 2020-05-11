Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 61,615 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 223.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,174 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,615 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,613,373 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $715,170,000 after buying an additional 1,083,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,486 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $642,620,000 after buying an additional 95,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,252 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $236,707,000 after purchasing an additional 86,762 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Expedia Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,675,174 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $181,152,000 after purchasing an additional 521,446 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $87,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $69.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.82. Expedia Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $144.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JMP Securities upgraded Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.