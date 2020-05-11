Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 46,625 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 38.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,625 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Hess by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Hess by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Hess by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Hess by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess stock opened at $48.48 on Monday. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.22.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Hess’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,968 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $128,523.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,018.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc S. Lipschultz acquired 503 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $25,009.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,712.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,918 shares of company stock valued at $483,194 over the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HES. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.10.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

