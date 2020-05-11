Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 39,410 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,410 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 101.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 40,892 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 96.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 37,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 23.4% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 103,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LNT opened at $47.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average is $53.30.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $915.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 78.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

