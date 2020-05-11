Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 205,062 Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 340.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,062 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.22% of Rexnord worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Rexnord by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,044,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Rexnord alerts:

NYSE:RXN opened at $27.79 on Monday. Rexnord Corp has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $35.64. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RXN. ValuEngine raised shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 2,661 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $93,933.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,508.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 20,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $710,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,643.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,852,001. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.