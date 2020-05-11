Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,368 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC increased its position in International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in International Paper by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 99,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in International Paper by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 110,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 37,027 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $34.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. International Paper Co has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, Director Ray G. Young acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on IP. ValuEngine cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered their price target on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

