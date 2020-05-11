Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of IAA worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAA. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in IAA by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in IAA by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in IAA by 810.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in IAA by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IAA shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

IAA stock opened at $38.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 28.46. IAA has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $51.74.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.19 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 125.99% and a net margin of 12.68%. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

