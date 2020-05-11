Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 15,160 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 64.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI opened at $161.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.90. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

In related news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.