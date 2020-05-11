Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 1,081 Shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANIK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $30.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $75.71. The company has a market capitalization of $433.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,700 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $115,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,105.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANIK shares. Barrington Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti raised Anika Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

