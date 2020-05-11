National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Equities research analysts at Griffin Securities issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National-Oilwell Varco in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn ($0.34) per share for the year.

NOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. National-Oilwell Varco has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $25.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.21.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 95.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion.

In other news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,485.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at $829,177.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,817,347 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $312,765,000 after buying an additional 2,120,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,221,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $267,586,000 after purchasing an additional 491,107 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,010,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $526,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,297,393 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $458,350,000 after buying an additional 409,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $148,928,000 after buying an additional 240,076 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

