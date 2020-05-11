Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.52.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MYGN. TheStreet cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $85,904.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 7,215.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 56,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

MYGN stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 19.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

