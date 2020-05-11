Mizuho Cuts Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Price Target to $29.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.73.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.95. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.97% and a negative net margin of 252.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 166,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

