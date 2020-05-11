Mizuho Cuts Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Price Target to $29.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.73.
Shares of AERI stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.95. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 166,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
