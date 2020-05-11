MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,254 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MFM. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 380,727 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,521 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,795 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 209,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 40,555 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,053 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 188,910 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is an increase from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.