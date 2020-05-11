Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 134,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 65,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,621,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,387 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 231,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 46,745 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.79.

MPW opened at $17.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 4.04. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $294.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

