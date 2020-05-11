Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 43 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a CHF 43 price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on LHN. UBS Group set a CHF 44 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays set a CHF 57 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 52 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a CHF 42 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 51.58.

Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of CHF 50.40 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 60.

