Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $5.78 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1,186.89 billion, a PE ratio of 113.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,133.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,930.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

