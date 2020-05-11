KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,165 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of KLA by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of KLA by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.94.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $602,020.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,251. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $171.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.34 and a twelve month high of $184.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.