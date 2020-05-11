Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 25.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,478 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. TheStreet lowered Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Insiders purchased 1,406,500 shares of company stock worth $24,957,775 in the last 90 days. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMI opened at $15.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

