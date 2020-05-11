Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $726,029,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,151,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,340,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,767,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,273,000 after buying an additional 415,344 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,659,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,219,000 after buying an additional 153,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 804.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,551,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,845,000 after buying an additional 1,380,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

KRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.93.

NYSE:KRC opened at $60.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $45.96 and a 1-year high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.94 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.