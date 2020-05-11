Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

KSU opened at $136.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.50 and a 200-day moving average of $148.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KSU. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

