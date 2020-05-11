JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $92.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

