JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by CWH Capital Management Inc.

CWH Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.3% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,771,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $92.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $282.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

