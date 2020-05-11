JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 222,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,066,000 after buying an additional 42,108 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.9% during the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 248.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,094,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,507,000 after buying an additional 46,742 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,872,000 after buying an additional 81,789 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $92.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

