JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.9% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $92.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $282.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

