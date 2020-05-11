Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Decreased by Karani Asset Management LLC

Karani Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,868,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.94. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

