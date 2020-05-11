JNB Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

