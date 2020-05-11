JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Stake Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in JD.Com by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522,138 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in JD.Com by 34.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JD. DZ Bank began coverage on JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on JD.Com from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.66.

Shares of JD opened at $46.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.82 and a beta of 0.89. JD.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. JD.Com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.